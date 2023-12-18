Canton Hathaway LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 367,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 312,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

NXE stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.94. 2,104,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,591. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $7.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.