Canton Hathaway LLC Purchases New Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNN. StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Denison Mines Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of DNN stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.82. 4,905,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,107,616. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.77. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $1.89.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 489.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

