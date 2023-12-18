Canton Hathaway LLC Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.43. The company had a trading volume of 427,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.03. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.