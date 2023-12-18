Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 700 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Canton Hathaway LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,664 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 163,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 353,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FHLC traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $63.35. The company had a trading volume of 65,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average is $61.91. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $64.86.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

