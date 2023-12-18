CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.72

Shares of CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01), with a volume of 81315385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

CAP-XX Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.13 million, a P/E ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steen Feldskov acquired 1,391,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £27,822.46 ($34,926.51). 9.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAP-XX Company Profile

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

