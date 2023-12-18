Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.08

Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.08 and last traded at $28.08, with a volume of 99598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 325.8% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 70,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 396,627 shares during the last quarter.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

