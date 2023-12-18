Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires 267 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 1.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $5,851,900 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.96.

Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.31. 3,151,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,763,292. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

