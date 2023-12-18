Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires 566 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,319,000 after buying an additional 1,788,450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,437,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,093,000 after purchasing an additional 896,503 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $218,092,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $46.25. 916,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,210. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $46.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.89. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

