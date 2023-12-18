Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires 571 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth $33,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Diageo by 230.8% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 100.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.66) to GBX 2,950 ($37.03) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

NYSE DEO traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.49. The company had a trading volume of 557,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,668. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.83 and its 200 day moving average is $160.41.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

