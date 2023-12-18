Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,382,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,756,746,000 after acquiring an additional 211,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,131,647,000 after acquiring an additional 95,785 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,795,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $742,334,000 after purchasing an additional 321,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $307.59. 439,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,135. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $311.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.