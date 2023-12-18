Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Buys 161 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,661,330,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,020,000 after buying an additional 96,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after purchasing an additional 141,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $197.12. The stock had a trading volume of 216,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,223. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.59. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $201.62.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

