Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,507 M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,507 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 31.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 74.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 621.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of MDC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.59. The stock had a trading volume of 235,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,251. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 9.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average of $44.74. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $55.06.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.22. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

M.D.C. Profile

(Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.