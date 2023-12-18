Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,818 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,818 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in Halliburton by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,154,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,409,104. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Halliburton

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,903 shares of company stock worth $1,929,729 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.