Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.01. The company had a trading volume of 524,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

