Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.33. 643,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,090. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MKC. Bank of America dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

