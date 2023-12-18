Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 1.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $246.64. The company had a trading volume of 148,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,928. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

