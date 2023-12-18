Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,934,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,458,000 after purchasing an additional 93,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock remained flat at $48.36 during trading on Monday. 74,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $48.75.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

