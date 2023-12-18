Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $269,000 Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

ICLN stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.08. 2,385,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,035. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

