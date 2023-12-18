Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $357,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 623.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.3% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $12.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,142.72. 3,094,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,502. The stock has a market cap of $471.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $926.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $882.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $540.91 and a 12-month high of $1,149.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

