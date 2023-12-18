Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,004,831,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,121.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,584 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,124 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,435,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.41. 913,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.63. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $106.88 and a 1 year high of $167.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

