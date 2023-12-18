Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 195.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 187,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after buying an additional 124,094 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 272.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 64,995 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter worth $7,999,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 369.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61,022 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 83,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 51,270 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $48.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,155. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.57. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $699.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

