Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SOXX traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $566.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,281. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $494.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.33. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $336.15 and a 12 month high of $575.73.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.6658 dividend. This represents a $6.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.