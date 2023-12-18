Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,530 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after purchasing an additional 33,326 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 852,297 shares of company stock worth $192,268,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.94.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $264.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,072,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.84. The stock has a market cap of $256.23 billion, a PE ratio of 100.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $264.93.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

