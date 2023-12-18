Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Invests $332,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 87,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $413,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $106.44. 595,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,299. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.84. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,536 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

