Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Purchases 172 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned 0.45% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 416.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 248,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after buying an additional 200,512 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,304,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,047,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,789,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.89. 10,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,487. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.45. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.80 and a 1-year high of $109.18.

Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

