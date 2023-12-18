Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,099 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 641.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.21.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

