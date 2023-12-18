Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dover by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Dover by 102,123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 562,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,484,000 after purchasing an additional 561,680 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Dover by 12.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dover by 3.3% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of Dover stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $152.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,939. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.75. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

