Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth $26,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.09. 758,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,280. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $84.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.68.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

