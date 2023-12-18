Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IJH stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $275.61. 746,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,558. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.49 and a 1-year high of $278.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.12. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

