Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 457 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,166 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 1.9% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 31,565.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $80,233,000 after purchasing an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.93. 2,304,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,966,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.22. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $164.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

