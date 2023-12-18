Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 69 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. MongoDB accounts for 2.9% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB
In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,129,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,337 shares of company stock valued at $106,126,741 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MongoDB Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $7.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $412.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,915. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.59 and a 52-week high of $442.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $377.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
