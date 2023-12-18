Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 69 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. MongoDB accounts for 2.9% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,129,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,337 shares of company stock valued at $106,126,741 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on MongoDB from $424.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.44.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $7.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $412.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,915. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.59 and a 52-week high of $442.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $377.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

