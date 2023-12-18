Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Takes $330,000 Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 155.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CCOI traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.21. 106,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,922. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.37. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 130.87%. The company had revenue of $275.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $638,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $638,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,240 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,456 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

