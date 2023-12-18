Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Short Interest Down 9.4% in November

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 688,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Down 3.6 %

Cardiff Oncology stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.35. 95,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,429. The company has a market cap of $60.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.77. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 8,875.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

