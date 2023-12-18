Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.77.

Shares of CAH opened at $100.49 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $108.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 164.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $215,893,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862,291 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,324 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,881 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

