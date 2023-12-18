Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Decreased by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 38.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529,209 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARR stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,844. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.87.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

