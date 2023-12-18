Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores comprises approximately 2.1% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.41% of Casey’s General Stores worth $41,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 337,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after acquiring an additional 337,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,864,000 after acquiring an additional 37,234 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.22.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $270.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.67. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $286.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.