CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.75 and last traded at $42.54. 1,476,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,847,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CAVA Group had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,169,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,190,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.