Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie Purchases 25,000 Shares

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.00 per share, with a total value of C$550,000.00.

TSE:CVE traded up C$0.21 on Monday, hitting C$21.96. 4,479,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,289,770. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.67. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$20.31 and a 52 week high of C$29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.34 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 4.0580524 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.77.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

