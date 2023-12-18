Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stake Lowered by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Centene by 79,760.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $713,235,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 16.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Centene by 1,558.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $74.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $83.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

