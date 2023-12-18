Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Down 11.1% in November

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 111,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Centogene Stock Performance
CNTG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,655. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. Centogene has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.52.
About Centogene
