Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Down 11.1% in November

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 111,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Centogene Stock Performance

CNTG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,655. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. Centogene has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.52.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of products for human genetics in Europe, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides data-driven answers to patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies for rare and neurodegenerative diseases.

