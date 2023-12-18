Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.54

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 54717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.
Central Puerto Trading Up 1.0 %
The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
About Central Puerto
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
