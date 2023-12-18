Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.48

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 269796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pi Financial cut their price target on Century Lithium from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Century Lithium from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get Century Lithium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Century Lithium

Century Lithium Price Performance

About Century Lithium

The stock has a market cap of C$76.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.75.

(Get Free Report)

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.