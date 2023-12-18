Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.48

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2023

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCEGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 269796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pi Financial cut their price target on Century Lithium from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Century Lithium from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Century Lithium

Century Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$76.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.75.

About Century Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.