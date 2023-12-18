CGI (NYSE:GIB) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.69

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.69 and last traded at $107.53, with a volume of 33676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.83.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average of $101.79.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 23.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter worth about $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CGI by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CGI by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,395,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in CGI by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

