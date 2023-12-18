CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $144.22

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$144.22 and last traded at C$144.01, with a volume of 41736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$142.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of CGI from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$155.00 price target on shares of CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$154.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$137.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$137.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

