CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.33

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 81791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

CGX Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$116.80 million, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

CGX Energy Company Profile

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

