Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Reduced by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,220,000 after buying an additional 211,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,390,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,431,000 after purchasing an additional 180,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,230,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,524,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,966,000 after buying an additional 22,682 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 617,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $382.21. The stock had a trading volume of 282,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,000. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.21 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.32.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

