Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Update

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 808,300 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the November 15th total of 750,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

CLDT traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.61. 106,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.40 million, a PE ratio of 268.07 and a beta of 1.73. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 700.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,357,000 after purchasing an additional 874,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,892,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,160,000 after buying an additional 186,288 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,353,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 54,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 25.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,265,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 255,306 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.