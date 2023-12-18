Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 82.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 68.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.23.

Shares of CHKP traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.78. The stock had a trading volume of 361,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,893. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $150.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.77.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

