Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 2.3% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $15,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 82.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 68.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.23.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,808. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.16 and a 200-day moving average of $133.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $150.15.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

