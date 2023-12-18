Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSMGW) Short Interest Up 9.1% in November

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSMGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:GSMGW traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,185. Cheer has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Cheer Holding, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

